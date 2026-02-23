Judges start SIR document verifications in West Bengal

Justice Pal on Sunday had held a virtual meeting with the officials to decide what kind of documents are required to be verified by the judges.

Speaking to reporters after the nearly hour-long meeting, Agarwal described it as an “internal meeting”.

He said training of judicial officers on the online portal for the SIR of electoral rolls in the state was completed on Monday morning, and the exercise has already commenced in several places.

"There were some teething problems regarding OTPs, but these have been overcome,” Agarwal said.

Some judicial officers, who were present in the meeting at the HC expressed fear about their safety and security during SIR work in several highly areas in districts like Malda and Murshidabad.

The national poll panel has reportedly assured them to provide adequate security arrangements under Central forces if the situation demands.

On February 20, the Supreme Court issued an “extraordinary” direction to deploy serving and former district judges to assist the poll panel in the controversy-ridden SIR process in the state.

The apex court ordered deputation of judicial officers for adjudication of claims and objections of persons placed under the logical discrepancy lists and facing removal of their names from the electoral rolls.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include a mismatch in parents’ names and cases where the age difference between a voter and the parent is less than 15 years or more than 50 years.