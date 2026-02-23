Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee condole TMC stalwart Mukul Roy's death

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, along with party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday condoled the death of former Union railway minister and senior party leader Mukul Roy, expressing deep shock and grief.
Mukul Roy, a former general secretary of the Trinamool Congress at the time of its formation in 1998, died around 1.30 am in Kolkata after a prolonged illness marked by severe kidney ailments and dementia.
Expressing shock over the demise of her long-time political colleague and co-fighter in several struggles against Left rule in Bengal, the Chief Minister, in a post in Bengali on X, said she was “shocked and saddened” by Roy’s passing. She recalled that he had worked tirelessly for the Trinamool Congress since its inception, earning acceptance across all levels of the party.
“I am deeply shocked and grieved by the sudden news of the demise of veteran politician Mukul Roy. He was my long-time political colleague and a comrade-in-arms in many political struggles. The news of his departure has left me heartbroken,” Mamata Banerjee said hours after his death.
She said Mukul Roy devoted his life to the party from its very inception, served as a Union minister and enjoyed wide acceptability within the organisation. The Trinamool Congress chief also noted that Roy had later chosen a different political camp before returning to the ruling party, adding that his contribution to Bengal politics and organisational skills would not be forgotten.
She expressed condolences to Roy’s family and supporters and urged his son Subhrangshu Roy to remain strong in the face of the loss.
Abhishek Banerjee also condoled Roy’s death. In a post on X, he wrote: “The demise of Mukul Roy marks the end of an era in West Bengal’s political history. A veteran leader with vast experience, his contributions helped shape an important phase of the state’s public and political journey.”
“As a founding pillar of the All India Trinamool Congress, he was instrumental in expanding and consolidating the organisation during its formative years. His dedication to public life will be recalled with admiration. I extend my sincere sympathies to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul be granted eternal peace,” he added.
Reacting to his father’s death, Subhrangshu Roy, a former Trinamool Congress MLA, told the media: “I don’t know how much loss the party or others have suffered with my father’s death, but it is an irreparable loss to me. I have lost the roof from my head.”