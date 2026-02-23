Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee condole TMC stalwart Mukul Roy's death

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, along with party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday condoled the death of former Union railway minister and senior party leader Mukul Roy, expressing deep shock and grief.

Mukul Roy, a former general secretary of the Trinamool Congress at the time of its formation in 1998, died around 1.30 am in Kolkata after a prolonged illness marked by severe kidney ailments and dementia.

Expressing shock over the demise of her long-time political colleague and co-fighter in several struggles against Left rule in Bengal, the Chief Minister, in a post in Bengali on X, said she was “shocked and saddened” by Roy’s passing. She recalled that he had worked tirelessly for the Trinamool Congress since its inception, earning acceptance across all levels of the party.

“I am deeply shocked and grieved by the sudden news of the demise of veteran politician Mukul Roy. He was my long-time political colleague and a comrade-in-arms in many political struggles. The news of his departure has left me heartbroken,” Mamata Banerjee said hours after his death.