Modi offers digital hygiene advice against cyber frauds

NEW DELHI: Addressing his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to remain vigilant against online financial fraud and digital arrest. He also highlighted strides made by India in the field of artificial intelligence, saying the AI Impact Summit marks a turning point in shaping how the world will harness the power of AI in the years ahead.
Modi said that many people are being targeted through digital arrest and financial fraud, and quite often, senior citizens have been swindled of their lifelong earnings. To protect themselves, the PM urged everyone to remain vigilant and advised that KYC (Know Your Customer) or re-KYC procedures should only be carried out through bank branches, official apps, or authorised platforms.
“Do not share OTP, Aadhaar number, or bank account information with anyone. And most importantly, keep changing your password from time to time. Just as food and clothing change with each season, make it a rule to change your password every few days,” he said.
Modi said that often, people come across news of fraud involving businessmen. “Someone calls up and says, ‘I am a high-ranking officer. You need to share some details with me’. Innocent individuals might fall prey to such tactics, making it crucial for everyone to stay alert,” he said.
The PM noted that when individuals receive messages from banks requesting KYC updates, they may wonder why it is necessary since they’ve already completed the process. “I urge you not to fret; this is just for the safety of your money. We all know that nowadays from pension, subsidy, insurance, UPI, everything is linked to the bank account,” he explained.
Highlighting India’s advances in AI, Modi said world leaders were impressed by how the country is using AI to preserve its ancient texts, knowledge and manuscripts, adapting them for today’s generation. “India’s achievements in AI have sparked considerable international interest in learning about the nation’s ancient wisdom through technological means,” he said.
Modi also noted that numerous players of Indian origin are bringing pride to the countries they represent and this is clearly visible in the T20 World Cup.
‘Rajaji Utsav’ to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan
The PM said that from February 23, ‘Rajaji Utsav’ will be celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan. “On this occasion, a statue of C. Rajagopalachari ji will be unveiled in the Central Courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan replacing a statue of British architect Edwin Lutyen. Rajaji was the first Indian Governor General of Independent India,” Modi said.