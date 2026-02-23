Modi offers digital hygiene advice against cyber frauds

NEW DELHI: Addressing his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to remain vigilant against online financial fraud and digital arrest. He also highlighted strides made by India in the field of artificial intelligence, saying the AI Impact Summit marks a turning point in shaping how the world will harness the power of AI in the years ahead.

Modi said that many people are being targeted through digital arrest and financial fraud, and quite often, senior citizens have been swindled of their lifelong earnings. To protect themselves, the PM urged everyone to remain vigilant and advised that KYC (Know Your Customer) or re-KYC procedures should only be carried out through bank branches, official apps, or authorised platforms.

“Do not share OTP, Aadhaar number, or bank account information with anyone. And most importantly, keep changing your password from time to time. Just as food and clothing change with each season, make it a rule to change your password every few days,” he said.

Modi said that often, people come across news of fraud involving businessmen. “Someone calls up and says, ‘I am a high-ranking officer. You need to share some details with me’. Innocent individuals might fall prey to such tactics, making it crucial for everyone to stay alert,” he said.