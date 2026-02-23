Modi’s Israel visit to boost defence, tech partnership, update security pact

NEW DELHI: India and Israel are set to deepen their relationship as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a two-day visit to Israel on February 25–26, signalling a renewed push to upgrade defence ties and update security collaboration.
During the visit, New Delhi and Tel Aviv are expected to announce an updated security agreement aimed as both countries seek to collaborate closely in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and cyber security.
This will be Modi’s second visit to Israel in nine years, following his 2017 trip that elevated the bilateral relationship to a “Strategic Partnership.”
Since full diplomatic ties were established in 1992, defence cooperation has formed a cornerstone of India-Israel relations. Israel has emerged as a key supplier of advanced military technology to India, while bilateral trade has expanded steadily, particularly in high-tech sectors.
Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar described the upcoming visit as a decisive moment.
In a video message, he said the two countries would move forward in updating security arrangements and advancing cooperation in sensitive areas.
“When India and Israel come together, it’s never just a meeting. It’s a partnership built on trust, powered by innovation and guided by a clear understanding of the challenges of our time,” he said.
Modi’s itinerary reflects both strategic and symbolic intent. He is scheduled to address Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, in a high-profile speech expected to outline a shared vision for security and innovation-driven growth, sources said. He will also visit Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial.
Defence cooperation remains a central pillar of the partnership. In November 2025, during the visit of India’s Defence Secretary to Israel, the two sides signed a significant memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation, laying the groundwork for further institutional alignment.
Beyond defence, both sides are keen to accelerate cooperation in emerging technologies.
Modi is expected to meet leading Israeli business executives and innovators to explore joint ventures in AI, quantum computing and advanced design.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has described Modi as a “personal friend,” has emphasised innovation as a key driver of the relationship.
The visit will also advance discussions on the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC), aimed at enhancing connectivity and economic integration across regions. With shared strategic interests and complementary strengths in technology and infrastructure, Modi’s visit is widely seen as reinforcing a partnership rooted in trust, resilience and a forward-looking agenda.
Israel is home to a vibrant Indian diaspora of over 41,000 people, reflecting the deep people-to-people ties between the two countries. In November 2023, India and Israel signed a bilateral Framework Agreement to facilitate the temporary, safe and legal employment of Indian workers in Israel. Since the agreement came into effect, around 20,000 Indian workers have arrived in Israel through both the Government-to-Government (G2G) mechanism and private recruitment channels, strengthening labour mobility and economic cooperation.