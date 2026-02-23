Modi’s Israel visit to boost defence, tech partnership, update security pact

NEW DELHI: India and Israel are set to deepen their relationship as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a two-day visit to Israel on February 25–26, signalling a renewed push to upgrade defence ties and update security collaboration.

During the visit, New Delhi and Tel Aviv are expected to announce an updated security agreement aimed as both countries seek to collaborate closely in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and cyber security.

This will be Modi’s second visit to Israel in nine years, following his 2017 trip that elevated the bilateral relationship to a “Strategic Partnership.”

Since full diplomatic ties were established in 1992, defence cooperation has formed a cornerstone of India-Israel relations. Israel has emerged as a key supplier of advanced military technology to India, while bilateral trade has expanded steadily, particularly in high-tech sectors.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar described the upcoming visit as a decisive moment.

In a video message, he said the two countries would move forward in updating security arrangements and advancing cooperation in sensitive areas.

“When India and Israel come together, it’s never just a meeting. It’s a partnership built on trust, powered by innovation and guided by a clear understanding of the challenges of our time,” he said.