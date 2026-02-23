Mosques covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of 'Juat Maar Holi' procession in Shahjahanpur

SHAHJAHANPUR: The authorities have covered mosques and mazars along the routes of the traditional 'Juta Maar Holi' procession in Shahjahanpur with tarpaulin sheets and announced enhanced security for the annual event, officials said on Monday.

'Juta Mar Holi' is a unique, centuries-old tradition celebrated in Shahjahanpur on the day of Holi, when people hurl shoes and sandals at a person dressed as a British-era 'Laat Sahab' and riding on a buffalo cart as the centrepiece, while playing with colours.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said, along with the deployment of over 200 magistrates, this year's procession will see around one-and-a-half times more security personnel than last year.

Four Additional Superintendents of Police, 13 Circle Officers, 310 sub-inspectors, 1,200 constables and 500 home guards will be deployed, the SSP said.

In addition, four companies, each of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force, along with a team of the National Disaster Response Force, will be stationed during the procession, he added.

Over 100 solar-powered CCTV cameras have been installed along the eight-kilometre route of the 'Bade Lat Sahab' and 'Chhote Lat Sahab' processions to ensure uninterrupted surveillance even during power outages.

As the procession last year reported minor incidents, an additional zone has been created this time, he said, adding that for the past month, peace committee meetings involving members of all communities have been held at police stations and outposts.

While urging people to celebrate Holi peacefully, Dwivedi ensured strict action against those disrupting the procession.