MP districts bordering Maharashtra emerge as transit for illegal cattle trade

These districts accounted for 54% of the total cases reported throughout the state. Next to the districts bordering Maharashtra were the districts neighboured by Rajasthan, which contributed to 992, or 16.5%, of the total cases in the state, said the detailed reply provided by the government in response to the question by Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar.

Importantly, Parmar’s home district, Ujjain, which is also home to CM Dr Mohan Yadav, reported 260 cases in the 2020-2025 period. In a written reply to the question, the state’s animal husbandry minister, Lakhan Patel, said that there has been a decrease in the number of cows smuggled in the state during the recent years. Some officers who have headed the police department in districts neighbouring Maharashtra said the statistics are not startling.

6K cases during 2020–25

As many as 6,014 cases of cow smuggling were registered across Madhya Pradesh between 2020 and 2025, more than half of which (54%) were lodged in districts adjoining Maharashtra. A maximum of 727 cases were reported in Seoni.