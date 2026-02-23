Mukul Roy: Bengal's 'Chanakya' who mastered defections, outlived alliances

KOLKATA: Mukul Roy, the backroom strategist once hailed as the 'Chanakya of West Bengal politics', died early on Monday after prolonged illness, ending a career which saw him both engineer and embody defections.

One of the founding members of the TMC, his passing ends one of the most layered political journeys of post-Left West Bengal.

Roy, who was born in Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district in 1954, began his political career with the Youth Congress in the 1980s.

When Mamata Banerjee broke away from the Congress to form the Trinamool Congress in 1998, Roy was among the earliest to follow.

Soft-spoken and meticulous organiser, he avoided rhetorical flourish. His domain was arithmetic, booth committees, district equations, ticket distribution and alliance management.

Within a few years, he emerged as the party's general secretary and principal troubleshooter in Delhi.

Elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2006 and re-elected later, Roy became the TMC's leader in the Upper House in 2009.

In the UPA-2 government, he served first as Minister of State for Shipping and later as railway minister in 2012. But his real theatre was West Bengal.

After the TMC's historic victory in 2011 ended the Left's uninterrupted 34-year rule, Roy oversaw an unprecedented wave of political crossovers.

Opposition-run municipalities and zilla parishads flipped almost overnight.

Congress and CPI(M) leaders, sensing a new centre of gravity, drifted towards the ruling camp. Until then, West Bengal prided itself on ideological steadfastness.

Floor-crossing was dismissed as a vice of other states.

Under Roy's watch, however, defections became a method and even a spectacle.

Councillors marched under new flags, MLAs appeared at choreographed press conferences, and numerical dominance was publicly staged. His strategy earned him the moniker 'Chanakya of West Bengal politics'.

To some, Roy symbolised ruthless pragmatism in an age of ideological fluidity. To others, he epitomised opportunism. But few disputed his organisational brilliance.