No more priority censor certificate for extra fee, governmen likely to cancel scheme

NEW DELHI: The government has proposed to withdraw its “priority scheme” for film certification introduced under the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024. If the proposal is approved, provision of jumping the queue for expediting the certification process by paying fee. According to the officials, the move aims to create a level playing field to ensure fair access to all filmmakers.
Before taking a final decision to scrap the scheme, the ministry of information and broadcasting (MI&B) is seeking feedback from stakeholders. Last date for sending comments is March 17. As per a notice issued by the ministry, besides discontinuation of the provision allowing for priority screening upon payment of three times the examination fee, the other proposed amendment is for removal of the provision allowing the Regional Officer to alter the order of examination based on priority applications.
Justifying the amendments, the ministry in the notice, said that while the priority scheme was introduced with the objective of facilitating certification for urgent cases but became a routine, which dilutes its intended purpose.
The ministry further said that the arrangement was introduced with the unintended effect of undermining the principle of fairness and orderly processing inherent to a statutory certification regime.
However, the growing reliance on priority processing risks creating a two-tier certification system, where applicants with greater financial capacity are able to secure faster clearances at the cost of others.
“The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting proposes to amend the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024 to discontinue the existing Priority Scheme for film certification.
This proposal aims to restore equity and orderly processing within the film certification framework, ensuring fair access for small and independent filmmakers ... .The immediate discontinuation of the Priority Scheme is considered a more effective interim measure,” read the note of the ministry.
Quicker examination by paying three times the fee
The scheme was introduced in 2024, allowing applicants to expedite the examination process by paying three times the standard fee. Under this, it is ensured that the film examination is scheduled within five days, subject to slot availability.