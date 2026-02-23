No more priority censor certificate for extra fee, governmen likely to cancel scheme

NEW DELHI: The government has proposed to withdraw its “priority scheme” for film certification introduced under the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024. If the proposal is approved, provision of jumping the queue for expediting the certification process by paying fee. According to the officials, the move aims to create a level playing field to ensure fair access to all filmmakers.

Before taking a final decision to scrap the scheme, the ministry of information and broadcasting (MI&B) is seeking feedback from stakeholders. Last date for sending comments is March 17. As per a notice issued by the ministry, besides discontinuation of the provision allowing for priority screening upon payment of three times the examination fee, the other proposed amendment is for removal of the provision allowing the Regional Officer to alter the order of examination based on priority applications.

Justifying the amendments, the ministry in the notice, said that while the priority scheme was introduced with the objective of facilitating certification for urgent cases but became a routine, which dilutes its intended purpose.