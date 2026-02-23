Modi pledges corruption-free governance, vows to end ‘six decades of misrule’ in letter to Bengal voters

KOLKATA:B Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wrote to voters in West Bengal, appealing for an opportunity to serve the state ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in April. In his letter, he outlined his vision for development in Bengal and urged electors to consider the future of the next generation when casting their votes.

Modi highlighted alleged gaps in governance, infrastructure, education, and employment in the state, while detailing plans for further development and benefits under central government schemes. He also referenced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the initiative “Vikshit Bangla,” aimed at fostering growth in the region.

The letter notably did not name the ruling Trinamool Congress or Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but it criticised what the Prime Minister described as a lack of development and alleged mismanagement in the state. Opening with “Jai Maa Kali,” Modi’s message marked a shift from previous party communications in Bengal, which often drew heavily on Ram.