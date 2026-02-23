Modi pledges corruption-free governance, vows to end ‘six decades of misrule’ in letter to Bengal voters

KOLKATA:B Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wrote to voters in West Bengal, appealing for an opportunity to serve the state ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in April. In his letter, he outlined his vision for development in Bengal and urged electors to consider the future of the next generation when casting their votes.
Modi highlighted alleged gaps in governance, infrastructure, education, and employment in the state, while detailing plans for further development and benefits under central government schemes. He also referenced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the initiative “Vikshit Bangla,” aimed at fostering growth in the region.
The letter notably did not name the ruling Trinamool Congress or Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but it criticised what the Prime Minister described as a lack of development and alleged mismanagement in the state. Opening with “Jai Maa Kali,” Modi’s message marked a shift from previous party communications in Bengal, which often drew heavily on Ram.
He wrote that the people of Bengal had faced deprivation, saying, “Their pain weighs heavily on my heart. From the depths of my being, I have taken a pledge to develop and transform West Bengal into a prosperous state.” Modi invoked the contributions of historical figures such as Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo, while expressing concern that the state had descended into what he described as “narrow vote-bank politics, violence and anarchy.”
The Prime Minister urged West Bengal’s voters to support development programs already underway in other states, adding that he was seeking one chance to serve the people. He stressed that the direction in which the state progresses would ultimately be determined by the electorate.
Modi also highlighted the central government’s 11-year record, citing initiatives for farmers, youth, and women. He mentioned the construction of 85 lakh toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, loans worth Rs 2.82 lakh crore to small traders and entrepreneurs, 56 lakh beneficiaries under the Atal Pension Yojana, over one crore LPG connections provided under the Ujjwala Yojana, and direct financial assistance under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to more than 52 lakh farmers in West Bengal.
The letter pledged governance free from corruption, promising a state where women could feel secure, youth would not need to migrate for work, and refugees facing religious persecution would receive citizenship through the CAA. Modi also raised concerns about illegal infiltration and alleged misappropriation of central funds in state schemes.
Recalling West Bengal’s historical role as a pioneer in industrialisation and a key contributor to India’s economy, Modi said he was pained by the state’s current condition, attributing challenges to “six decades of misrule and appeasement politics.” He noted that unemployment had forced youth to migrate, while women continued to face insecurity.
Concluding the letter, Modi invoked the role of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in keeping West Bengal an integral part of India and appealed to voters to participate in shaping the state’s future.