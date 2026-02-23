Portion of Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira's house demolished; he terms it attack on democratic dissent

CHANDIGARH: A portion of the frontal section of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s house in Bholath, Kapurthala, was demolished on Monday by the office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO).

Khaira, a strong critic of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, condemned the move, calling it the dangerous introduction of “bulldozer (Pila-Panja) politics” in Punjab by Mann under directions from AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, aimed at silencing criticism and democratic dissent.

As the demolition began, Khaira went live on social media, criticising the state government. Anticipating the government's move, he had called in supporters since morning, who opposed the demolition.

Khaira said that a portion of his legitimate ancestral house in his native village, a property where his family has been residing for more than 200 years, was illegally demolished by the district administration using heavy police force. "The officials are wrongly claiming that the entrance gate is an encroachment, but it is not. We are approaching the court right away to stall this demolition," he said.

Khaira alleged he was neither served prior notice nor given an opportunity for a hearing. He accused the Kapurthala SSP of personally supervising the demolition on orders from Chief Minister Mann, deploying police force in what he described as an illegal and politically motivated action. He asserted that he possesses complete ownership documents and that not an inch of his village property is illegal or unauthorised.