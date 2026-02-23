Private bus operators to begin indefinite strike against Rajasthan transport dept's new rules

JAIPUR: Private bus operators across Rajasthan have announced an indefinite strike from midnight, a move expected to take nearly 35,000 buses off the roads and affect travel plans for more than 1.5 million passengers. The agitation has been triggered by the Transport Department’s intensified enforcement drive targeting sleeper coaches and related violations.
The decision was finalised during a statewide meeting of bus operators held in Jaipur, where representatives of contract carriage, stage carriage and other private transport services participated. Operators alleged that recent inspections have resulted in frequent suspension of registration certificates (RCs) and heavy penalties.
Rajendra Sharma, president of the Rajasthan Contract Carriage Bus Operators Association, said buses from multiple categories would join the strike, significantly reducing private transport availability across the state. He also indicated that vehicles would not be made available for the Prime Minister’s rally scheduled during the month-end in Ajmer, signalling the protest’s potential political and logistical impact.
Sharma added that taxi unions have expressed solidarity with the agitation. According to operators, buses arriving from neighbouring states may also suspend services to Rajasthan or remain parked at state borders as a mark of support.
Transporters claim that enforcement actions have led to repeated challans and suspension of vehicle documents, which they describe as excessive. A major point of contention is the restriction on rooftop luggage carriers for buses and taxis. Operators argue that such storage systems are essential, particularly in rural routes and long-distance travel, where passengers often carry bulky baggage.
Taxi operators have echoed similar concerns, stating that luggage racks are crucial for tourist movement and intercity travel.
Operators said talks with the state government and the Transport Department are necessary to resolve the dispute. They warned that the strike could continue if a consensus is not reached.
Key demands raised by operators:
- Avoid suspension of RCs during routine enforcement drives.
- Withdrawal of alleged incorrect challans.
- Relaxation on applying Section 153 to older vehicles.
- No mid-route offloading of passengers from overcrowded buses.
- Approval to reinstall luggage carriers on buses and taxis.