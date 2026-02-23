Private bus operators to begin indefinite strike against Rajasthan transport dept's new rules

JAIPUR: Private bus operators across Rajasthan have announced an indefinite strike from midnight, a move expected to take nearly 35,000 buses off the roads and affect travel plans for more than 1.5 million passengers. The agitation has been triggered by the Transport Department’s intensified enforcement drive targeting sleeper coaches and related violations.

The decision was finalised during a statewide meeting of bus operators held in Jaipur, where representatives of contract carriage, stage carriage and other private transport services participated. Operators alleged that recent inspections have resulted in frequent suspension of registration certificates (RCs) and heavy penalties.

Rajendra Sharma, president of the Rajasthan Contract Carriage Bus Operators Association, said buses from multiple categories would join the strike, significantly reducing private transport availability across the state. He also indicated that vehicles would not be made available for the Prime Minister’s rally scheduled during the month-end in Ajmer, signalling the protest’s potential political and logistical impact.