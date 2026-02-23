Punjab Budget on International Women’s Day: Government may announce Rs 1,000 a month for women

CHANDIGARH: For the first time, Punjab Budget will be presented on International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, leading to speculations that the AAP's poll promise of giving every woman Rs 1,000 per month may be fulfilled then.

After the cabinet meeting on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bahgwant Mann said that the budget session would be held between March 6 and 16, and the budget proposals presented on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, the AAP during the 'Mission Punjab' rally in Moga in November 2021 had announced that Rs 1,000 per month will be given to every woman above 18 years of age in the state.

Four years after the promise was made, the AAP government is yet to implement a scheme in that regard. However, with only a year left till the next Assembly polls, speculations arise whether the timing of the Budget presentation alludes to a possible fulfilling of the promise.