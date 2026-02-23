Punjab government announces free ration kits 40 lakh blue card holders from April under 'Meri Rasoi' scheme

CHANDIGARH: The AAP-led Punjab Government on Monday announced a new scheme--'Meri-Rasoi'--which will distribute ration kits containing dal, sugar, salt, turmeric and mustard oil to all 40 lakh blue card holders in the state April onwards.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that every blue card holder will receive two kg of dal, two kg of sugar, one kg of iodised salt, 200 grams of haldi and 1 litre of mustard oil, along with the free wheat they are already getting each month.
"The ration kits of three months will be given to these families starting from April," he said.
The CM added that regular quality control checks will be made to ensure that all beneficiaries get good quality ration.
MARKFED will put together the kits which will be distributed by the Food and Supplies Department.
Mann said that it was ironic that while Punjab had been feeding millions across the country, many families in the state eat only one meal a day.
"Children in the state are under nourished and suffer from iron deficiency as the meals they get are not rich in protein. As a welfare government, it is our duty to ensure that every citizen in the state gets a wholesome meal,” he said.
Mann added that the scheme was conceptualised following health inspection in schools which highlighted concerns regarding malnutrition among children.
It is learnt that the state government has set aside Rs 1,000 crore for this scheme as there are 40 lakh needy families registered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) or Smart Ration Card Scheme.
Sources said the final clearance for the plan came from AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
The scheme is being introduced on the lines of a similar programme run by the party in Delhi.
The distribution is scheduled to begin in April 2026, with subsequent rounds likely in June, October and December, just before the election code of conduct takes effect.
Mann also said that the Budget session will be held between March 6 to16, and the budget proposals will be presented on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.
He also said that the state government will give full cooperation to Election Commission of India, for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. “But we will oppose any move to delete any voters,” he said.