Punjab government announces free ration kits 40 lakh blue card holders from April under 'Meri Rasoi' scheme

CHANDIGARH: The AAP-led Punjab Government on Monday announced a new scheme--'Meri-Rasoi'--which will distribute ration kits containing dal, sugar, salt, turmeric and mustard oil to all 40 lakh blue card holders in the state April onwards.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that every blue card holder will receive two kg of dal, two kg of sugar, one kg of iodised salt, 200 grams of haldi and 1 litre of mustard oil, along with the free wheat they are already getting each month.

"The ration kits of three months will be given to these families starting from April," he said.

The CM added that regular quality control checks will be made to ensure that all beneficiaries get good quality ration.

MARKFED will put together the kits which will be distributed by the Food and Supplies Department.

Mann said that it was ironic that while Punjab had been feeding millions across the country, many families in the state eat only one meal a day.

"Children in the state are under nourished and suffer from iron deficiency as the meals they get are not rich in protein. As a welfare government, it is our duty to ensure that every citizen in the state gets a wholesome meal,” he said.