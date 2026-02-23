Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi, calls India-US trade deal ‘most shameful’

He also alleged that the Prime Minister was avoiding Parliament out of ‘fear’ “, BJP and RSS workers, look into your Prime Minister’s eyes, you will see fear. He couldn’t even come to Parliament,” Gandhi said, referring to controversies surrounding the Adani group and other issues.

“Your name, your minister's name, and your friend's name appearing together in the Epstein files, being associated with such a heinous criminal-- that is shameful,” he added.

“The truth is what I said in Parliament - your Prime Minister has an American grip on his throat, they have choked and sold India. The whole country knows that the case against Adani running in America has taken away your sleep - because it's a case on the BJP and your financial architecture,” he said.

Gandhi further alleged that no action had been taken for over a year in connection with the matter and called it “shameful.” He accused the government of protecting select industrialists and said the Opposition would continue to raise its voice.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh, he said non-violence and dissent were integral to India’s democratic ethos. “This path was shown by Gandhi ji and Bhagat Singh ji. Why are you so afraid of it?” he asked.

Addressing party workers, Gandhi said the Congress would continue to fight to “protect farmers, labourers, MSMEs and India’s data,” and defend the Constitution. “We will do whatever is necessary to protect India. We won’t step back an inch,” he said.