Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi, calls India-US trade deal ‘most shameful’

NEW DELHI: In a sharp response to Prime Minister Modi’s "dirty and naked politics" attack on Congress, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the India - US trade deal as “shameful” and accused the PM of indulging in “dirty politics.”
In a video message, Gandhi reiterated his claims that the agreement with the US amounted to a betrayal of national interests. “The trade deal you made with America, in which you sold the country, is shameful,” he said. He further claimed that the agreement compromised India’s data security and adversely affected farmers and the textile sector.
The remarks come a day after Modi criticised a shirtless protest staged by Indian Youth Congress workers at the recent AI Impact Summit, describing it as “dirty and shameless politics.” Turning the charge back on the PM, Gandhi said, “And you talk about shame? Let me tell you what shame is,” he said, defending peaceful protest as a cornerstone of democracy.
“You gave away our country’s data. You destroyed the farmers. You ruined the textile industry, that is shameful,” Gandhi asserted.
He also alleged that the Prime Minister was avoiding Parliament out of ‘fear’ “, BJP and RSS workers, look into your Prime Minister’s eyes, you will see fear. He couldn’t even come to Parliament,” Gandhi said, referring to controversies surrounding the Adani group and other issues.
“Your name, your minister's name, and your friend's name appearing together in the Epstein files, being associated with such a heinous criminal-- that is shameful,” he added.
“The truth is what I said in Parliament - your Prime Minister has an American grip on his throat, they have choked and sold India. The whole country knows that the case against Adani running in America has taken away your sleep - because it's a case on the BJP and your financial architecture,” he said.
Gandhi further alleged that no action had been taken for over a year in connection with the matter and called it “shameful.” He accused the government of protecting select industrialists and said the Opposition would continue to raise its voice.
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh, he said non-violence and dissent were integral to India’s democratic ethos. “This path was shown by Gandhi ji and Bhagat Singh ji. Why are you so afraid of it?” he asked.
Addressing party workers, Gandhi said the Congress would continue to fight to “protect farmers, labourers, MSMEs and India’s data,” and defend the Constitution. “We will do whatever is necessary to protect India. We won’t step back an inch,” he said.