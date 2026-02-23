SC seeks government response on shifting coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR to curb pollution

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Union ministries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Power and Petroleum on the proposal for shifting all coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR to ensure better air quality.
In a bid to deal with the persistent air quality crisis in the National Capital Region (NCR), a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi Vipul M Pancholi also decided to consider the suggestion that no new coal-based thermal power plant may be established within 300 kilometres of Delhi, keeping in mind the emissions from coal-based thermal power plants.
The bench said it will examine the issue of vehicular air pollution on March 12 based on the suggestions made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
“It may be seen that while making multifarious recommendations, CAQM has also identified the agencies concerned who are expected to take necessary action to give effect to these recommendations.
"We consequently direct that the Government of NCT of Delhi and all its agencies will submit a proposed action taken plan for giving effect to the …long-term solutions suggested by CAQM,” the CJI said in the order.
“As regards thermal power plants, we deem it appropriate to direct the Ministries of MoEFCC and Power to submit a proposal," the order said.
On the shifting of all coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR, it also sought the response of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).
It said that the proposal shall firstly identify the industries and what can be alternative fuel sources for them.
It asked Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to issue public notices inviting “suggestions, proposal, recommendations” from all stakeholders, including coal-based industries.
“Notices to be deemed as served by this court. The action taken plan by all states shall give a full description of the notices given in this regard. Notices to mention they have been issued per the directions of this court. Objections to the proposed replacement may be submitted," it said.
The bench, which has listed the case for hearing on March 12, sought status reports of different stakeholders on or before the date fixed on the suggestions made by the CAQM to deal with the air pollution issue.
On the issue of long-term measures to deal with vehicular traffic, it said, “We deem it appropriate to highlight that the other long term solutions are recommended by CAQM and which are to be introduced in a phased manner.”
The bench clarified that these notices, to be issued to coal-based industries, are to be deemed as officially served by the judiciary, and the states must subsequently submit "Action Taken Plans" detailing the feedback received from the public and industry players.
“On the issue of abatement of industry pollution, the commission has suggested the following long-term measures...The commission has recommended that, considering the emissions from coal-based thermal power plants, henceforth, no new coal-based thermal power plant may be established within 300 kilometres of Delhi,” it said.
The bench also took note of the suggestions of the CAQM on the prevention and control of paddy stubble burning.
It directed all the stakeholders to implement the recommendations by the CAQM in a phased manner on the issues of vehicular traffic, abatement of dust pollution from construction and demolition activities, abatement of industry pollution, emissions from coal-based thermal power plants, prevention and control of paddy stubble burning and greening and plantation in NCR.
On January 21, the bench directed the Centre, the Delhi government and other stakeholders to submit within four weeks their action plan on the central pollution watchdog's recommendations for long-term measures to improve the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR.