SC seeks government response on shifting coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR to curb pollution

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Union ministries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Power and Petroleum on the proposal for shifting all coal-based industries out of Delhi-NCR to ensure better air quality.

In a bid to deal with the persistent air quality crisis in the National Capital Region (NCR), a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi Vipul M Pancholi also decided to consider the suggestion that no new coal-based thermal power plant may be established within 300 kilometres of Delhi, keeping in mind the emissions from coal-based thermal power plants.

The bench said it will examine the issue of vehicular air pollution on March 12 based on the suggestions made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

“It may be seen that while making multifarious recommendations, CAQM has also identified the agencies concerned who are expected to take necessary action to give effect to these recommendations.

"We consequently direct that the Government of NCT of Delhi and all its agencies will submit a proposed action taken plan for giving effect to the …long-term solutions suggested by CAQM,” the CJI said in the order.

“As regards thermal power plants, we deem it appropriate to direct the Ministries of MoEFCC and Power to submit a proposal," the order said.