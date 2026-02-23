'Shedding vestiges of colonial mindset': Rajaji's bust replaces that of Lutyens at Rashtrapati Bhavan

NEW DELHI: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the matter in his ‘Maan Ki Baat’, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled a bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari -- the first and only Indian Governor-General of independent India -- at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and ministers.

The bust of Rajaji has been installed at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, opposite the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, replacing the bust of architect Edwin Lutyens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced the installation of the bust, stating that the time had come to shed the mentality of slavery.

After unveiling the bust, the President said that when Rajaji arrived at Government House (now known as Rashtrapati Bhavan), he placed portraits of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Mahatma Gandhi in his room. “Rajaji sent a clear message that while India was formally still a Dominion, Swaraj had been fully established in the hearts of Indians. Thus, Rajaji set an inspiring example of mental decolonization,” the President said. She added that Indian consciousness and a deep connection with all Indians, particularly the weaker sections, were reflected in Rajaji’s thoughts and actions.