'Shedding vestiges of colonial mindset': Rajaji's bust replaces that of Lutyens at Rashtrapati Bhavan

NEW DELHI: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the matter in his ‘Maan Ki Baat’, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled a bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari -- the first and only Indian Governor-General of independent India -- at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and ministers.
The bust of Rajaji has been installed at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, opposite the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, replacing the bust of architect Edwin Lutyens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced the installation of the bust, stating that the time had come to shed the mentality of slavery.
After unveiling the bust, the President said that when Rajaji arrived at Government House (now known as Rashtrapati Bhavan), he placed portraits of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Mahatma Gandhi in his room. “Rajaji sent a clear message that while India was formally still a Dominion, Swaraj had been fully established in the hearts of Indians. Thus, Rajaji set an inspiring example of mental decolonization,” the President said. She added that Indian consciousness and a deep connection with all Indians, particularly the weaker sections, were reflected in Rajaji’s thoughts and actions.
"This initiative is part of a series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges of colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India's culture," said President Murmu.
Addressing the gathering, she noted that portraits of British imperial officials who had exploited India were previously displayed in the corridors of Rashtrapati Bhavan. “Now, the gallery called 'Param Vir Dirgha' is adorned with portraits of Param Vir Chakra awardees. The Granth Kutir has been established at Rashtrapati Bhavan to preserve the great tradition of knowledge accumulated in manuscripts and texts of India's classical languages,” she said. She also described Rashtrapati Bhavan as the “Rashtra ka Bhavan” belonging to the citizens of the country.
Highlighting Rajaji’s contributions and service to the nation and society, the President said, "His contributions to the legal profession, freedom struggle, social and economic reforms, ancient Indian scriptures, Tamil and English writing, poetry and music, politics and governance greatly enriched these fields."
She said, "As we move ahead towards making ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, icons like Rajaji inspire us with their ideas and ideals," adding that the people of India would continue to progress with the spirit of “nation first”, inspired by Rajaji’s personality and work.
It may be recalled that PM Modi had stated, “The unveiling of the bust of Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari Ji, widely known as Rajaji, at the historic central courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan by the Honourable President is a moment of pride for the people of India.”