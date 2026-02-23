Srinagar Diary | Tourist spots in J&K set to reopen by May

CM Omar Abdullah has announced that all tourist destinations in J&K that were shut after the Pahalgam terror attack would be reopened by May. In April 2025, terrorists attacked Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists and a local ponywala. After the attack, tourist footfall in Kashmir dropped from 34.98 lakh in 2024 to just 11.16 lakh in 2025, while in Jammu it declined from 2.01 crores in 2024 to 1.62 lakhs. Omar said the government was in talks with the Centre on the issue. After the attack, 70 tourist spots in J&K were shut. Recently, L-G Manoj Sinha ordered the reopening of 14 closed tourist spots—11 in Kashmir and 3 in Jammu.

Omar rebukes party MLA Veeri in Assembly

CM Omar Abdullah rebuked his party MLA Dr Basheer Ahmed Veeri in the Assembly over complaints of increased electricity bills in his constituency. Veeri, who defeated PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti from the Bijbehara constituency, informed the Assembly that he had spent months reviewing power bills in his constituency and found discrepancies. He claimed consumers were receiving inflated bills and alleged lack of accountability among the PDD officials. Omar, who also holds charge of the Power, denied any hike in power tariff in J&K since December 2023. “We have to listen to the public,” he said.