Team from Bihar to study cooperative farming in Gujarat

PATNA: A team of 50 officials from Bihar will soon visit Gujarat to study cooperative farming models, said Cooperatives Minister Pramod Kumar.

The team, after studying cooperative farming in Gujarat, will replicate it in the state. The minister said that the state has potential for cooperative farming in view of small land holdings.

The visiting team will see how people are carrying out cooperative farming and how it is creating employment opportunities there.

“The teams after studying Gujarat’s cooperative farming will replicate the same in the state,” Kumar told the media.

He said that cooperative farming will generate employment for people, which will help prevent migration from the state.

“When people have opportunities in their state, why will they go to other states in search of job opportunities,” he asked.

Earlier, farmers used to have 100 acres, 150 acres or 200 acres of land but now that is not the case. Now, it (land parcels) has been further divided into small pieces of land. We are exploring the potential of cooperative farming in the state, he added.