Teenager stabbed 27 times in half a minute by two batchmates inside crowded club in Bhopal

BHOPAL: In a chilling incident in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, a 16-year-old Class X student was reportedly stabbed 27 times within half a minute by two coaching batchmates in a private snooker club.

The attack on the teenager took place on the night of February 15 at a club located in Ganesh Chowk locality of Teela Jamalpura area, but its video went viral on February 22 (Sunday) night.

The 46-second CCTV footage, which was allegedly circulated by the two accused teenagers on social media, shows them entering the crowded club in a filmy style.

Within the next few seconds, they chase the victim into a corner of the club and stab him multiple times in various parts of the body. The duo reportedly stabbed the teenager 27 times within half a minute, before fleeing from the scene as rapidly as they arrived.

Despite suffering more than ten deep injuries to his wrist and one hand, including the severing of two fingers, along with wounds to his shoulder and back, the teenager managed to escape from the clutches of the two attackers and rush to the hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment.