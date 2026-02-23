Unseasonal showers sweep Gujarat, farmers fear crop loss as harvest nears

AHMEDABAD: Unseasonal rains returned to haunt Gujarat on February 23 morning, as fresh showers lashed Ankleshwar and Jambusar talukas of Bharuch district, extending the weather disturbance that began across several districts on February 20.

The sudden spell quickly altered the weather pattern in Gandhinagar, where slow drizzle and cold winds cooled the atmosphere but simultaneously heightened agricultural anxiety.

The ripple effect soon reached Ahmedabad, where overcast skies turned into light rain, reinforcing fears of widespread impact on standing Rabi crops.

Unseasonal rainfall could inflict disproportionate damage, especially to wheat, cotton, tur and vegetable crops that are currently in the most vulnerable stage. Farmers worry that prolonged moisture could blacken grains, spoil quality and trigger rotting of harvested produce lying in fields.

The anxiety is sharper because the rain threatens key staple crops such as wheat, gram, tur, coriander and cumin, which form the backbone of the season’s output.

If the drizzle turns into sustained showers, the soaked produce risks fungal infection, discoloration and reduced market value, directly impacting farm incomes.

The timing of the weather shock has added to the distress, as months of costly seeds, irrigation expenses and round-the-clock labour were invested precisely to secure a timely harvest.