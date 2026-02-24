Ahead of no-confidence motion, Birla’s outreach to Opposition

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups with more than 60 countries, comprising several prominent opposition members, including those suspended from the Lower House recently for alleged ‘unruly behaviour.’

The decision comes ahead of a no-confidence motion by the Opposition to remove him from office, alleging partisan conduct in the House.

Prominent opposition leaders such as Shashi Tharoor, P Chidambaram, Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), K Kanimozhi (DMK), Derek O’Brien, Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Arvind Sawant (SS-UBT), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party) will chair the parliamentary groups, each having 11 members.

Senior BJP leaders such as Ravi Shankar Prasad, Baijayant Panda, Nishikant Dubey, and Anurag Thakur have also been appointed as chairpersons of the groups.

Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde and JD(U) member Sanjay Jha have also been nominated as chairpersons.

Among the suspended Congress Lok Sabha members, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raj Warring, Prashant Padole, Dean Kuriakose, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, and CPM member S Venkatesan have been made members of various groups.

Speaker Birla is likely to constitute more such groups, which are co-terminus with the tenure of the Lok Sabha.