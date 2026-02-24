Amit Shah to meet DMs, SPs of Bihar’s Seemanchal districts on demographic, border concerns

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to Bihar beginning February 25, during which he is scheduled to hold extensive deliberations with local authorities and security agencies, including the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) with regard to concerns related to alleged demographic changes, infiltration, and unauthorised religious constructions in sensitive border districts, sources said.

A key highlight of the tour will be high-level review meetings in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, which are described by the sources as the first initiative of its kind at this scale.

The Home Minister is set to chair a comprehensive session involving District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) from seven districts, including Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, Katihar, Madhepura, Saharsa, and Supaul, the sources said, adding that these districts lie along or in close proximity to the India-Nepal and India-Bangladesh borders and have historically been regarded as sensitive due to cross-border movement and internal security considerations.

During the three-day engagements, Shah is expected to give focused attention to issues of demographic shifts, instances of illegal infiltration and the status of religious structures allegedly constructed without required approvals from the authorities, they said.

The sources indicated that detailed presentations will be made by district administrations and police officials, incorporating intelligence assessments and ground-level reports. The deliberations aim to assess the prevailing situation comprehensively and identify vulnerabilities that may require corrective measures, the sources said.