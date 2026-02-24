Bengal SIR out of ECI's control: TMC alleges after SC order deploying more judges to complete verification

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Tuesday lashed out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) hours after the Supreme Court (SC) approved to deploy more judges from neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha for completion of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that the SIR exercise has gone out of the ECI's control.

The ruling party in wrote in a post on X saying, "ECI has effectively lost control over the conduct of the SIR process in Bengal. The terms are now being clearly dictated by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, as consistently urged by Mamata Banerjee."