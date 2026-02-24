BLO arrested for allegedly killing his wife in West Bengal

KOLKATA: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was arrested by police in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal on Monday on charges of allegedly killing his wife, police said.

The incident has rocked the Shyamaprasadpalli area in Cooch Behar town.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday night when the accused BLO Rajdeep Baruah, a librarian of the district library by profession, in a drunken state, attacked his wife Ambalica Sarkar with a sharp weapon after coming back home at Shyamaprasadpalli.

Ambalica was bleeding profusely and rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, where she was declared dead by attending doctors.

Residents alleged that Rajdeep, a habitual drunk, used to torture his wife after coming back home almost every night.

They had quarreled with each other on Monday, and, according to some residents, Ambalica was reportedly screaming during the incident.

She was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of their room.

Rajdeep rushed to the Cooch Behar M J N Hospital soon after his wife was taken to the hospital and faced the wrath of the local residents. Police from the nearby Kotowali police station detained him at the hospital, and later he was arrested.

Rajdeep, who is a BLO of booth No 177, married Ambalica around 10 years ago. The couple has an eight-year-old son. Police investigating the case has sealed the residence where the incident occurred.