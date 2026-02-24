Bomb hoax at courts across Bengal triggers panic day after judges on SIR duty begin document scrutiny

KOLKATA: 'A few hours are left and after that explosions will happen.'

Judges at their offices in courts in Kolkata and several other districts across West Bengal received this email message from an unknown sender on Tuesday triggering panic at the court complexes.

The messages were sent to the judges a day after judicial officers started verification of the documents related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal on 23 January. Police are exploring whether the mails are linked to the deployment of judges for the SIR document scrutiny process.

At least six district courts in the state, including two in Kolkata, had to be vacated and searched on Tuesday afternoon following the bomb scare triggered by the e-mails, police said.

The bomb scare prompted the state chief secretary Nandini Chakraborty, director general of police (DGP) Peeyush Pandey and commissioner of police (CP) Supratim Sarkar to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the situation on Tuesday afternoon at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squad personnel were sent to the City Civil and Sessions Court and the Bankshall Court in central Kolkata after an e-mail received by a court office claimed that bombs were planted inside the premises. The search yielded no result.

Similar incidents happened at the Chinsurah court in Hooghly district, the Asansol and Durgapur courts in West Burdwan district and the Berhampore court in Murshidabad district.