Canada deports Indian-origin Punjabi youth as police seek leads on extortion networks

CHANDIGARH: Canadian authorities have deported an Indian-origin youth from Punjab allegedly linked to extortion-related criminal activity, with police releasing his photograph to seek public assistance in identifying his associates and activities during his stay in the country.
The 22-year-old, Lovebir Singh, was removed from Canada following an immigration investigation. The Surrey Police Service (SPS) said it released his photograph to appeal to the public for information connected to the ongoing extortion crisis.
In a statement, the SPS said police were releasing the photo “of a male who has been removed from Canada in the hopes of appealing to the public for information on his associates and activities while he was in Canada. This individual is suspected of being involved in the ongoing extortion crisis.”
“Lovebir Singh, a 22-year-old foreign national male who had been in Canada since the fall of 2023, was identified by SPS in early 2026 and was suspected as being involved in extortion-related criminal activity. SPS notified and shared information on the individual with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA),” the statement said.
It added, “As a result of their immigration investigation, Lovebir Singh was subsequently removed from Canada. SPS is releasing this photo of Lovebir Singh after determining that disclosure is necessary to assist with ongoing police investigations."
"SPS hopes that the public release of this image of Lovebir Singh prompts additional witnesses, victims, or associates to come forward with relevant information regarding the activities of Lovebir Singh. Any information provided by the public or associates can assist police in gathering information on the people and potential criminal networks involved in violent extortions.”
The SPS has asked anyone with information on Lovebir Singh to contact its non-emergency number at 604-599-0502, the Surrey Extortion Tip Line at 236-485-5149, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca for anonymous tips.
In September 2025, the Surrey Extortion Reward Fund of $250,000 was established to enable individuals with key information to collect a reward if charges are laid and convictions secured against those responsible for the crimes.
The statement further noted that photographs would be considered for release on a case-by-case basis, depending on the legal necessity to seek public assistance with police investigations.
The disclosure in this case, it said, was consistent with sections 33(2)(d) and 34 of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, which permit police to release photographs if necessary to advance investigations into a current crime or series of crimes and to seek the public’s help in identifying witnesses and victims.
On February 1 this year, three youths from Punjab were charged with serious firearm offences following an early-morning shooting at a home in Surrey, Canada. Police believe the incident is linked to the ongoing wave of extortion schemes affecting British Columbia’s Punjabi community.
In 2024, six Punjabi youths, including a woman, were arrested by the Edmonton Police Service in an extortion series known as Project Gaslight. The probe focused on incidents targeting business owners in Edmonton, Canada.