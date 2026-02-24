Canada deports Indian-origin Punjabi youth as police seek leads on extortion networks

CHANDIGARH: Canadian authorities have deported an Indian-origin youth from Punjab allegedly linked to extortion-related criminal activity, with police releasing his photograph to seek public assistance in identifying his associates and activities during his stay in the country.

The 22-year-old, Lovebir Singh, was removed from Canada following an immigration investigation. The Surrey Police Service (SPS) said it released his photograph to appeal to the public for information connected to the ongoing extortion crisis.

In a statement, the SPS said police were releasing the photo “of a male who has been removed from Canada in the hopes of appealing to the public for information on his associates and activities while he was in Canada. This individual is suspected of being involved in the ongoing extortion crisis.”

“Lovebir Singh, a 22-year-old foreign national male who had been in Canada since the fall of 2023, was identified by SPS in early 2026 and was suspected as being involved in extortion-related criminal activity. SPS notified and shared information on the individual with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA),” the statement said.

It added, “As a result of their immigration investigation, Lovebir Singh was subsequently removed from Canada. SPS is releasing this photo of Lovebir Singh after determining that disclosure is necessary to assist with ongoing police investigations."

"SPS hopes that the public release of this image of Lovebir Singh prompts additional witnesses, victims, or associates to come forward with relevant information regarding the activities of Lovebir Singh. Any information provided by the public or associates can assist police in gathering information on the people and potential criminal networks involved in violent extortions.”