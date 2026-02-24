Centre approves major expansion of Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport

SRINAGAR: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the development of the civil enclave at Srinagar Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crores. The expansion would mark a major milestone in strengthening aviation infrastructure and connectivity in Kashmir.

The new Civil Enclave project, spread over 73.18 acres, will feature a state-of-the-art terminal building spanning 71,500 square meters (including 20,659 square meters of existing structure), designed to serve 2,900 passengers during peak hours and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

The expanded apron will accommodate 15 aircraft parking bays, including one widebody (Code E) (nine existing and six proposed), while the 3,658m x 45m runway continues to be operated by the IAF.

The project will also include the construction of a multi-level car parking facility for 1,000 cars.

The project scope also includes the construction of barracks for security personnel.

Operated by the Airports Authority of India within the Budgam Airbase of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the airport, designated as an international airport in 2005, is located approximately 12 km from Srinagar city.