Centre blocks five OTT platforms for streaming 'obscene' content

The Centre has blocked five 'obscene' Over-the-Top (OTT) services for publishing obscene, vulgar and pornographic content.

The digital services, which have been restricted, are MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu.

According to the officials, the OTT platforms have been blocked by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) following the due procedure.

"Utilising the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021, appropriate instructions have been issued to ensure that access to the blocked apps is disabled," said sources.

The nature of content available on these platforms were found to be sexual innuendos in violation of Section 67A of the IT Act and, in some cases, videos comprise long portions of sexually explicit scenes involving nudity, thereby being pornographic in nature.

"The ministry keeps receiving complaints about the nature of the programmes or content being shown by OTT platforms. After examining the complaints and thorough procedure, if it is found that the shows violate the rules, their services are blocked," said sources.