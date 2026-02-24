Centre gives nod to Rs 11,806 crore infra push, jute MSP increased by Rs 275 per quintal

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday took a slew of decisions relating to infrastructure projects, including three multi-tracking works of railway lines, extension of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2B connecting the Gift city, the industrial hub with residential locality Shahpur and capacity enhancement of the terminal area of Srinagar Airport worth Rs 11,806 crore.

In another decision the government has also increased the MSP for jute for 2026-27 season by Rs 275 per quintal over 2025-26 with an estimated cost of Rs 430 crore. The MSP would now be Rs 5,925 per quintal.

Briefing media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that together the three railway projects would have an estimated cost of Rs 9,072 crore.

The projects will expand the Indian Railways network by about 307 kilometres across eight districts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, he added.

The approved projects include the Gondia-Jabalpur doubling, Punarakh-Kiul third and fourth line and Gamharia-Chandil third and fourth line. Once completed, the projects are expected to enhance rail connectivity for nearly 5,407 villages, benefiting a population of around 98 lakh, the Minister said.