DGCA announces stringent safety norms for non-scheduled aircraft operators

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday night announced stringent safety mandates for non-scheduled operators (NSOPS). While the authority would publish rankings of such operators based on safety, it has made it mandatory for them to disclose the age and maintenance details of its aircraft on its website.

NSOPs are aviation companies that do not operate on fixed routes but offer flexible, air charter services for passengers or cargo based on demand.

In light of a spate of accidents involving NSOPs, the regulator held a high-level meeting on Tuesday. In an official statement, the regulator ordered the operators to put safety above commercial considerations. “Safety must remain the absolute priority superseding all commercial considerations, charter commitments or VIP Movements,” it directed.

The Pilot-in-Command’s decision to divert, delay or cancel a flight for safety reasons is final and must be respected by the operators without commercial considerations, it said.