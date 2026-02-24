DGCA announces stringent safety norms for non-scheduled aircraft operators

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday night announced stringent safety mandates for non-scheduled operators (NSOPS). While the authority would publish rankings of such operators based on safety, it has made it mandatory for them to disclose the age and maintenance details of its aircraft on its website.
NSOPs are aviation companies that do not operate on fixed routes but offer flexible, air charter services for passengers or cargo based on demand.
In light of a spate of accidents involving NSOPs, the regulator held a high-level meeting on Tuesday. In an official statement, the regulator ordered the operators to put safety above commercial considerations. “Safety must remain the absolute priority superseding all commercial considerations, charter commitments or VIP Movements,” it directed.
The Pilot-in-Command’s decision to divert, delay or cancel a flight for safety reasons is final and must be respected by the operators without commercial considerations, it said.
The regulator also said the following immediate measures would be implemented to address systemic weaknesses: A mandatory disclosure policy by the NSOPs which involves disclosing critical safety information on their websites, including the aircraft age, maintenance history and pilot experience so that the flyers are well informed about the standards of the aircraft they charter; the regulator will put in place a safety ranking mechanism of all non-scheduled operators on its website; the DGCA will carry out intensive audits by conducting increased random Cockpit Voice Recorder, audio and cross verify ADS-B data, fuel records, and technical logs to detect unauthorised operations or falsifying of data.
The regulator also said that pilots alone cannot be blamed for safety lapses. Accountable managers and senior leadership will be held personally responsible for systemic non-compliances. Pilots found violating Flight Duty Time Limitations may face licence suspensions for upto five years. Operators failing to meet compliance standards shall be penalised or/and licenses suspended. It also said that increased monitoring will be done for older aircraft and those undergoing ownership changes.
The DGCA also ordered operators to maintain real-time weather update systems and strict compliance with established SOPs. Recurrent training for pilots must include weather awareness strategies and decision making.
Following the completion of Phase-I of the safety audit by early March, Phase-2 will be taken up, it added.