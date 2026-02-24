ECI holds conference with state poll panels; presentations on sharing voters' list top agenda

The Election Commission of India's (ECI) day long conference with state poll panels got under way in New Delhi on Tuesday, with presentations on EVMs, ECINET and the sharing of electoral rolls topping the agenda.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that, in national interest and constitutional synergies, the ECI and state election commissions (SECs) should work together, keeping the elector in mind.

While the ECI is mandated to conduct elections to the posts of the President of India, the Vice-President, the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha, state legislative assemblies and legislative councils, SECs are responsible for panchayat and municipal polls.

The previous conference was held in 1999.

The Commission also launched the book ‘A Confluence of Democracies’ at the round table, being held after a gap of 27 years.

"The day-long conference will include, presentations on EVMs, ECINET, and sharing of electoral rolls," a spokesperson said.