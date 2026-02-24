‘Fire Warrior’ drive to curb forest fire in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a bid to curb forest fires across the state, forest officials are set to launch a new community-driven initiative to achieve zero fire cases. As part of the campaign, nearly 28,000 villagers have been enlisted as “Fire Warriors” and connected through WhatsApp groups to enable swift reporting and coordinated response. The forest department plans to expand this grassroots network to 50,000 participants.
Sources said the focus this year is on strengthening community participation, with villagers to be trained in fire prevention and firefighting techniques. Selected members will be groomed as master trainers to widen outreach.
Forest areas remain vulnerable to fires from February until the onset of the monsoon, and special vigilance will be maintained during this period. The department will coordinate with the Government of India, the Disaster Management Department and local communities.
Awareness meetings are being held in schools, and public representatives are being included in the campaign. Officials have been directed to prepare district-level action plans and maintain direct contact with villagers. A review meeting with regional and divisional forest officers was held recently. Street plays and student-led prabhat pheris will be organised to spread awareness among people living near forests.
Drones and satellite-based alert systems will be used to detect fires early. Control rooms will function round the clock at district and range levels, and a toll-free number will be issued. Fire lines measuring 10 to 20 metres in width will be reactivated to prevent flames from spreading.
Forest fire incidents in the state have risen by around 16 percent in recent years, with March and April the most critical months. Forests in West Singhbhum are the worst affected. Between 2001 and 2025, more than 10 percent of trees in the state have been damaged due to fires.
In a major achievement, forest fires in Palamu Tiger Reserve have decreased by up to 90 percent compared to previous years. Earlier, more than 2,000 incidents were reported there, causing heavy damage to flora and fauna. Once a forest caught fire, it engulfed at least 1.5 to 2 acres of land. Now, only about 10% of such incidents are being reported compared to earlier years. This decline followed a massive awareness drive among villagers.
Most forest fires are caused by human activities
Forest fires in India occur due to natural as well as human reasons. During summer, high temperatures, dry weather and strong winds make forests extremely vulnerable. However, most forest fires are caused by human activities. Forest dwellers usually burn dry leaves to collect mahua flowers or clear land for farming. Practices like shifting cultivation and open grazing also increase the chances of fire. Carelessness, such as throwing cigarette butts or not properly extinguishing campfires, further compounds the problem.