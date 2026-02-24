Gujarat government admits illegal encroachment by ArcelorMittal Steel at Hazira; no land-grab case filed yet

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Government admitted in the Assembly that ArcelorMittal Steel India illegally encroached on government land at Hazira, in Gujarat's Surat, with proceedings underway under the Land Revenue Act but no land-grabbing case has been registered yet.

The admission came in a written reply to Congress MLA Amit Chavda during proceedings of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, intensifying scrutiny over government land protection.

According to the response, out of H. 78-04-10 sq.m. of government fallow land, a massive H. 62-56-81 sq.m. was found encroached upon.

Consequently, the state issued 15 orders dated January 27 and February 11, 2025, initiating action under Section 61 of the Land Revenue Act, 1879, and moving to recover a hefty penalty of Rs 106.82 crore, signaling financial consequences even as legal proceedings grind on.

However, the controversy deepened further as the government disclosed that a probe by the Mamlatdar of Choryasi taluka of Surat District, detected encroachment across an estimated 173 hectares of unnumbered beach land and government fallow land, dramatically expanding the scope of alleged occupation beyond initial figures.