SANKALP 2026: Chhattisgarh unveils Rs 1.72 lakh cr budget with massive push for Bastar and women empowerment

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh finance minister OP Choudhary presented a Rs 1.72 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2026-27, centred on the theme of "SANKALP" (Resolution). The budget outlines an ambitious roadmap to transform Chhattisgarh into a developed state by prioritising tribal regions, women’s empowerment, and modern infrastructure.



In a significant push to integrate formerly Maoist-affected regions into the mainstream, the state government has announced the establishment of "Education Cities" in south Bastar’s Abujhmad and Jagargunda with an initial outlay of Rs 100 crore.



To bolster security and local employment, 1,500 new positions have been created for the ‘Bastar Fighters’. Connectivity and agriculture in the region received a massive boost with a Rs 2,024 crore project for a barrage on the Indravati River, expected to irrigate 32,000 hectares. Additionally, the cultural identity of the region will be celebrated through the "Bastar Olympics" and "Bastar Pandum."



The budget includes major initiatives to promote the economic and social empowerment of women. It introduces the Rani Durgavati Yojana, an initiative providing Rs 1.5 lakh to eligible girls upon reaching the age of 18. In a move to boost financial independence, the government has proposed a 50 percent exemption on property registration fees for assets purchased in women’s names. Other initiatives include the construction of 250 Mahatari Sadans and the launch of the Mukhyamantri Lakhpati Didi Parikrama Yojana.



The Krishak Unnati Yojana remains a cornerstone of the state's rural strategy with a Rs 10,000 crore allocation. The government also earmarked: Rs 5,500 crore for agricultural pumps to expand irrigation, Rs 600 crore for financial assistance to landless farming families, Rs 4,300 crore for a dedicated "Green Budget" to promote sustainable development, including Rs 100 crore in subsidies for Electric Vehicle (EV) purchases.

