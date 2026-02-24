Indian Navy to commission indigenous anti-submarine warship INS Anjadip in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Indian Navy will commission it’s newest anti-submarine warfare platform, INS Anjadip, in Chennai on February 27. The move marks another step in strengthening India's coastal defence capabilities and defence self-reliance.

INS Anjadip, part of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) programme, will be commissioned by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

The vessel is the third of eight warships planned under the project, which is aimed at enhancing the Navy’s ability to detect and neutralise hostile submarines in near-shore and shallow waters.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, the vessel reflects a growing emphasis on indigenous design and manufacturing in naval shipbuilding.