Indian Navy to commission indigenous anti-submarine warship INS Anjadip in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Indian Navy will commission it’s newest anti-submarine warfare platform, INS Anjadip, in Chennai on February 27. The move marks another step in strengthening India's coastal defence capabilities and defence self-reliance.
INS Anjadip, part of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) programme, will be commissioned by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.
The vessel is the third of eight warships planned under the project, which is aimed at enhancing the Navy’s ability to detect and neutralise hostile submarines in near-shore and shallow waters.
Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, the vessel reflects a growing emphasis on indigenous design and manufacturing in naval shipbuilding.
Engineered to act as a 'Dolphin Hunter', INS Anjadip prime focus is on the detection, tracking, and neutralisation of enemy submarines in coastal areas.
With a suite of domestically developed anti-submarine weapons and sensors, including the hull-mounted sonar ‘Abhay’, lightweight torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets, the ship is also configured for a wider operational envelope, ranging from coastal surveillance and low-intensity maritime operations to search and rescue missions.
At 77 metres in length and powered by a high-speed water-jet propulsion system, the vessel can achieve speeds of up to 25 knots, enabling rapid response along vulnerable coastal stretches.
Named after a strategically located island near Karwar, INS Anjadip is expected to significantly bolster maritime security along India’s southern seaboard, including the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastlines.