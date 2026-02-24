INTERVIEW | Need long-term community resilience : Rohini Nilekani

As climate shocks grow more frequent and overlapping, India must urgently shift from a relief-centric disaster model to one that builds long-term community resilience, says Rohini Nilekani, Chairman of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies. In an interview with TNIE, she says that millions remain trapped in cycles of loss because systems still underestimate the everyday, human toll of climate extremes. Excerpts:

You emphasise that the “first mile is where samaaj networks step in”. What makes these informal networks succeed where formal systems struggle?

India has a huge but under-recognised asset: social capital. Nearly 60 million women are part of community groups and self-help networks. These trusted relationships activate long before formal aid arrives. People know who is missing, who needs medicines, and which route is passable. Formal systems operate at scale, and they must, but they tend to be standardised. Communities, on the other hand, are deeply contextual. The shift we need is simple: resource and train these networks, and integrate their knowledge into planning.

Was there a particular interaction that changed how you personally think about resilience?

One that stayed with me was hearing from first responders, who said that after floods, everyone sends blankets. But sometimes what people urgently need are completely different things, like tools, dry food, medicines, or support to restart livelihoods. It drove home a basic truth. Relief without local listening often misses the mark. That is why we argue the data—weather, flood patterns, heat alerts—must sit not only with institutions but with communities themselves. When people understand their own risk, their response becomes far more effective.