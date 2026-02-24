Mandatory health check-ups for workers above 40 years: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

NEW DELHI: Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the health check-ups mandated for all workers above 40 years of age in the new Labour Codes would contribute to strengthening worker welfare, apart from creating a protected workforce.

Taking part in the 75th Foundation Day of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) at Bharat Mandapam, the Minister urged officers to take up “collective sankalps” for improvement on the service delivery front.

“There is a need to ensure the availability of medicines, equipment and doctors across all hospitals. Referrals must be minimised by strengthening in-house facilities and ensuring that staff members are delivering their duties with due diligence,” he said.

“Swasthya hi seva hai, aur seva hi hamara sanskar hai” (Health is our mission, and service is our tradition), the Minister said adding that all medical professionals and officers need to be disciplined and honour the trust of the people of our country.