Modi govt has abandoned Palestinians: Congress slams PM's upcoming Israel visit

Israel's attacks on civilians in Gaza continue mercilessly, he said.

Ramesh also pointed out that Israel and the US are planning air assaults on Iran.

"Yet the Prime Minister is going to Israel tomorrow (where there is a Modani connection as well) to embrace his good friend Mr. Netanyahu, who faces very serious corruption charges," the Congress leader said.

"The Opposition in Israel is threatening to boycott Mr. Modi's address to the Israeli Parliament to protest how Mr. Netanyahu is destroying the independence of the judiciary in Israel," he said.

The Modi government makes cynical and hypocritical statements on its commitment to the cause of the Palestinians, Ramesh said.

"The reality is the Modi government has abandoned them, forgetting that India was amongst the earliest countries to recognise the state of Palestine way back on Nov 18, 1988," he said.

Modi's visit to Israel has gotten entangled in domestic politics, with the opposition threatening to boycott the Indian leader's parliamentary address unless the Supreme Court chief is invited for it as per protocol.

Modi is expected to arrive in Israel on February 25 for a two-day visit, during which he is likely to address the Knesset and meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.