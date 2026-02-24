NCERT Class 8 Social Science book unavailable for sale after furore over judiciary corruption chapter

NEW DELHI: The revised Social Science textbook by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for Class 8, released on Monday was not available for sale on Tuesday, even at its office, said multiple sources. The reason – the chapter on corruption in the judiciary has created quite a storm.

Referring to the book, senior advocate Kapil Sibal questioned the corruption of politicians and investigative agencies in a post on X that went viral.

A revised chapter, titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society,” moves beyond explaining the structure and hierarchy of courts to examine systemic issues affecting the justice delivery system.

It states, "Judges are bound by a code of conduct that governs not only their behaviour in court, but also how they conduct themselves outside it. This code known as the Bangalore Principles of Judicial conduct emphasizes that judges must be seen by the public as fair and impartial. They must avoid any action, in their personal and professional lives, that could cause the public to question their integrity."

The chapter goes on to charge, "When judges fail to uphold these standards, the judiciary has an internal mechanism to maintain accountability and ensure the judges follow the values of judicial life. "

Highlighting accountability mechanisms, the book refers to the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) as an established channel for lodging complaints. It states that more than 1,600 complaints were received through the mechanism between 2017 and 2021.