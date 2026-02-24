Nitish Kumar loses cool in Bihar Assembly amid RJD ‘goli-bandook’ charge

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar lost his cool in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday after members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the main Opposition party in the state, accused his government of running the state through “goli-bandook” (guns and bullets).

The trouble erupted after Opposition members created a ruckus inside the Assembly and alleged that Nitish Kumar was governing through guns and bullets, attempting to suppress people’s voices.

Opposition members raised the demand to increase the stipends of Chaukidar-Dafadars. Although Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar tried to restore peace and calm the protesting members, they did not pay heed and instead began shouting slogans against Nitish, who was present in the House.

RJD members shouted, “Bandook goli ki sarkar nahi chalegi.” State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary also intervened when the protesting members entered the well of the House and continued raising slogans.

Choudhary assured that representatives of the Chaukidar-Dafadar association would be invited for negotiations on the issue.

The slogan shouting infuriated Chief Minister Nitish, who stood up from his chair in anger and said, “Do not talk rubbish. The government will run without any trouble. Just look at us. We are 202. Look at how many of you are left now.”

Nitish was referring to the RJD’s performance in the 2025 Assembly elections, in which the party won only 25 seats — one of the lowest tallies in its electoral history.