Nitish loses cool inside Bihar assembly over opposition's 'guns and bullets' jibe

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his composure inside the state assembly on Tuesday when opposition members created a ruckus alleging that his government was ruling the state with the help of "guns and bullets."

Trouble began soon after the House assembled at 11 am, with RJD MLA Kumar Sarvajeet rising in his seat to register a protest against the lathi charge on village 'chowkidars' (watchmen) here a day ago when they were staging a demonstration to press the demand for a hike in stipends.

"The 'chowkidars' who were demanding a hike in their pay are very much employees of the department of Home. Yet, they were treated in a deplorable fashion yesterday," alleged Sarvajeet.

Several other MLAs of the opposition party rose in their seats and shouted the slogan "bandook goli ki sarkar nahin chalegi (will not allow a rule by brute force, with the help of guns and bullets)."

This provoked Kumar, the longest serving CM of the state, who heads the JD(U) and has had a couple of short-lived alliances with the RJD in the recent past.