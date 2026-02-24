Punjab tops first national ranking of state power regulators; Karnataka, Maharashtra follow

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has emerged as the top performer in the country in the first-ever national ranking of regulatory performance of state electricity regulatory authorities, according to the Rating of Regulatory Performance of States and Union Territories 2025 report released by the Power Foundation of India (PFI) in collaboration with REC Limited.

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) secured 97 marks out of 100 to take the top position, followed closely by Karnataka with 96 marks and Maharashtra with 94 marks.

Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were ranked eighth and ninth with 88.50 and 88 marks respectively. All these states were placed in the ‘A’ category.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh stood at the 14th position with 74 marks and was placed in the ‘B’ category. The worst performers were Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Tripura.

The report evaluated regulatory performance across five core pillars: resource adequacy, which assesses long-term power supply reliability; financial viability of DISCOMs; ease of living and doing business; energy transition; and regulatory governance.

The assessment was based on information sourced directly from regulations, tariff orders, true-up orders and other relevant orders issued by states and Union Territories up to March 31, 2025.

A total of 11 states and Union Territories were placed in the ‘A’ category, 10 each in the ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories, four in the ‘D’ category and one in the ‘E’ category.

Punjab’s top ranking was largely attributed to its tariff reduction, which resulted in a revenue surplus of ₹312 crore and led to a 0.65 per cent reduction in electricity tariffs for FY 2025–26. Punjab was among the few states to provide direct relief to consumers, earning maximum points for overall efficiency.

In the category of reliability of power supply (resource adequacy), PSERC scored a perfect 32 out of 32 marks. It also secured full marks in the financial health of DISCOMs category with 25 out of 25, and in ease of living and doing business with 23 out of 23.