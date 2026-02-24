Racial abuse of Arunachal women in Delhi reminder of prejudice against NE people, says Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday condemned the alleged racial abuse of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi, and said it was a "stark reminder" that "prejudice" against people from the northeast still persists.

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial abuse and intimidation by their neighbours in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, following a dispute over repair work at their rented apartment, police said on Sunday.

"The racist abuse faced by Arunachali women in Delhi is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. No citizen should be made to feel alien in their own country. This incident is a stark reminder that prejudice against people from the North-East still persists," Gogoi said in a post on X.