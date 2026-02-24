Raipur Diary | Accused Congress MLA attends House

A six-time tribal Congress MLA and former excise minister, Kawasi Lakhma, was seen attending the first day of the budget session on Monday after Speaker Raman Singh gave him conditional permission. Lakhma was granted interim bail on February 3 by the Supreme Court in connection with two separate liquor scam cases filed by the ED and the state police. While the court directed the Congress leader to remain outside Chhattisgarh during the probe, it left the decision regarding his participation in assembly proceedings to the discretion of the Speaker. It is learned that Lakhma had earlier met the Speaker, following which the Assembly Secretariat reviewed the legalities and issued a conditional clearance.

Jindal Steel joins ‘Global Sustainability Elite’

Jindal Steel Ltd has achieved a milestone in corporate responsibility, securing a spot in the prestigious ‘2026 Sustainability Yearbook’ following a noteworthy 42-point jump in its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score. The firm continues to leverage its mine-to-metal model across facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu. This places Jindal Steel among an elite group of 11 steel companies selected globally for the Yearbook out of 129 assessed in the sector. The company’s CSA score surged from 30 to 72 out of 100, while its overall environmental, social, and governance score went from 37 to 74.