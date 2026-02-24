RSS chief Bhagwat labels Agniveer scheme an 'experiment', calls for review based on feedback

DEHRADUN: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has termed the Agniveer scheme, a key component of the government's national security strategy, an "experiment" that needs to be evaluated and refined based on experience.

Addressing a gathering of former military officers at the Himalayan Cultural Center during the final leg of his three-day Uttarakhand visit, Bhagwat emphasized that national security is intrinsically linked to the strength of society.

Commenting on the Agnipath initiative, which has seen polarized political and social debate, the RSS chief noted that any major strategic shift requires a feedback loop.

"The Agnipath scheme should be viewed as an experiment. Based on the experience gained and the feedback received, there should be a focus on necessary improvements and modifications," Bhagwat stated.

He further underscored that excellent leadership and military readiness are non-negotiable for a sovereign nation, but added that a "disciplined and character-driven leadership" is what ultimately sustains the state.