LUCKNOW: A 21-year-old youth murdered his father and dismembered the body to dispose of it discreetly, allegedly due to pressure to clear NEET and paltry sums received to run his father's liquor shop.

The accused, Akshat Singh, admitted to having killed his father Manvendra Singh (49) on February 20, 2056, at their residence under Ashiayana police station area at 4:30 am.

Investigators revealed that the motive stemmed from ongoing disputes between father and son.

Manvendra wanted Akshat to qualify for NEET and pursue MBBS, while Akshat insisted on starting a lawn or restaurant business instead of continuing in the pathology field.

According to police, the accused shot his father with a licensed rifle in front of his sister during an argument. He threatened his sister, a Class 12 student, saying that she would also meet the same fate as their father if she told anyone about the incident.

He then dismembered the body with a saw, placed the remains in a blue drum, and disposed of the head separately by throwing it 21 kilometres away from home. After disposing of the remains, Akshat cleaned the car and, three days later, filed a missing person report at the Ashiayana police station.

He told police that his father had left on February 20 at 6 am saying he was going to Delhi and said he would return by afternoon of February 21, but hasn't returned yet and that all three of his mobile numbers were continuously switched off.