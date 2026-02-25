19 months after launch, MP's Tantia Bhil University has 25,000 students, but no permanent faculty

BHOPAL: Nineteen months after the state government set up Krantisurya Tantia Bhil University in tribal-dominated southwestern Madhya Pradesh to strengthen higher education, the Khargone-based varsity has 25,000 students but no permanent faculty member, with all 140 sanctioned professor posts lying vacant.

"As many as 80 posts of assistant professors, 40 associate professors and 20 professors are sanctioned in the university, but presently, all those are lying vacant. It’s not possible to tell the time frame by when these posts will be filled," state's Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, admitted in a written reply to Congress MLA Jhuma Solanki’s question on the issue, during the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.

The university, which started functioning in July 2024, has been named after tribal icon Tantia Bhil, a tribal freedom fighter of the late 19th century, who holds iconic status among tribals, particularly in MP, and is popularly addressed as Tantia Mama.

When questioned on the issue further by the third-time Congress MLA from Bhikangaon-ST seat, the minister added, "Since the university’s recruitment process is presently underway, the government has allocated seven academic posts on deputation, besides 14 faculty positions being filled by the guest teachers."

The minister also informed that in line with the directions from the central government to all universities to fill the vacant teaching positions by June 2026, the MP government has asked all Kul Gurus (vice chancellors) and registrars to complete the recruitment process soon.

“All the universities have been asked to complete the recruitment process in 4-5 months,” the minister said.

The university is presently running undergraduate courses in agriculture, arts, commerce and science, besides post graduate program in commerce.

However, all those academic courses are being run by temporary teaching faculties (guest teachers) or teachers on deputation. Even the varsity’s building is not reportedly permanent.