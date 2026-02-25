A mother waited for her son’s call, a family got his death news

CHANDIGARH: The house in Gobind Nagar on Sultanwind Road in Amritsar has not slept.

Thirty-one-year-old Swarajdeep Singh, one of the two pilots of the air ambulance that crashed in Jharkhand near Ranchi on Monday might, was among the seven people who lost their lives in the accident.

Just before take-off, Swarajdeep had called his mother. He told her that he was flying from Ranchi to Delhi and would call again after landing. It was routine. He always called before flying. He always called after landing. He never forgot. But Monday was different.

When the phone did not ring, they tried calling him. It was switched off. They kept waiting. Then the news flash appeared on television—a crash, loss of contact around 7.20 pm, an air ambulance gone down. Names began to scroll. His name was there.

In that moment, the house changed forever.

Swarajdeep had only rejoined duty two days earlier. He had been home on leave, spending time with his wife and their four-month-old son.

Seven months ago, Swarajdeep joined the medical aviation company. It felt like life was finally settling. He had married two years earlier.

He is survived by his parents, grandparents, wife, a four-month-old son and a brother.