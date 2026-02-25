A mother waited for her son’s call, a family got his death news

CHANDIGARH: The house in Gobind Nagar on Sultanwind Road in Amritsar has not slept.
Thirty-one-year-old Swarajdeep Singh, one of the two pilots of the air ambulance that crashed in Jharkhand near Ranchi on Monday might, was among the seven people who lost their lives in the accident.
Just before take-off, Swarajdeep had called his mother. He told her that he was flying from Ranchi to Delhi and would call again after landing. It was routine. He always called before flying. He always called after landing. He never forgot. But Monday was different.
When the phone did not ring, they tried calling him. It was switched off. They kept waiting. Then the news flash appeared on television—a crash, loss of contact around 7.20 pm, an air ambulance gone down. Names began to scroll. His name was there.
In that moment, the house changed forever.
Swarajdeep had only rejoined duty two days earlier. He had been home on leave, spending time with his wife and their four-month-old son.
Seven months ago, Swarajdeep joined the medical aviation company. It felt like life was finally settling. He had married two years earlier.
He is survived by his parents, grandparents, wife, a four-month-old son and a brother.
His father, Amrik Singh, sits quietly as visitors gather. His eyes are tired. “He spoke to his mother before take-off,” he says again and again, as if holding on to that last moment. He said he would call after landing, the father repeats himself.”
He is in shock. “We kept waiting for his call. When we saw the news and his name among the victims, it was hard.”
Family friend Lovpreet Singh described the pilot as helpful by nature. They said he had struggled for some time after obtaining his pilot’s licence and had even given tuitions at home while looking for stable employment. Becoming a pilot had been his childhood dream.
Relatives, friends and neighbours gathered at the family’s residence. The mortal remains of Swarajdeep are expected to reach Amritsar on Wednesday.
Until then, the family waits. Not for the routine call. But for their son to return home one last time.