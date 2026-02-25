As Super Sukhoi awaits clearance, IAF turns to Russia for parallel Su-30MkI upgrade

NEW DELHI: Even as the Indian Air Force’s plan to upgrade 84 Su-30MKI fighters under the Super Sukhoi programme awaits clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security, the service is eyeing a parallel upgrade of a similar or larger number of aircraft with Russia to sustain operational readiness, sources in the defence and security establishment said.
This step comes as India moves towards formalising the procurement of a fifth-generation stealth fighter, with Russia’s Su-57 emerging as a leading contender.
A Russian team has recently visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Nashik facility, signalling deeper engagement between the two sides.
The parallel engagement with Moscow is intended to offset long execution timelines associated with the HAL-led upgrade, which is expected to take at least seven years once it receives approval. There are concerns within the establishment about whether the projected timeline for Final Operational Clearance can be met.
“Relying solely on the indigenous upgrade could push timelines well into the next decade. A parallel track is therefore being considered to ensure operational readiness is not affected,” a source said.
The source added, “Moreover, with the Super Sukhoi upgrade limited to 84 aircraft, a parallel route is needed for the remaining Su-30MKI fleet of around 175 aircraft.”
The proposed Russian track is expected to focus on strengthening the aircraft’s electronic warfare suite and radar. Moscow has also offered the more powerful AL-41 engines to replace the current AL-31s, and the IAF is evaluating the proposal.
Once negotiations between the two countries are completed, a separate proposal will be taken up for Acceptance of Necessity by the Defence Ministry. This will mark the first formal step in the procurement process, followed by commercial negotiations and finalisation of the contract.
“The approach is likely to mirror the MiG-21 Bison upgrade model, with parallel roles for Indian and Russian agencies. The idea is to address the squadron crunch and avoid a capability gap, especially as the IAF looks to maintain adequate 4.5-generation capability amid a potential two-front threat,” the source explained.
Under the homegrown upgrade programme, HAL, in partnership with DRDO, will lead the modernisation. It will centre on Virupaksha AESA radar and an upgraded avionics suite.
The aircraft will carry BrahMos-ER cruise missiles, Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles and Rudram anti-radiation missiles.
The Virupaksha radar, a more powerful version of DRDO’s Uttam AESA, uses Gallium Nitride-based technology and is expected to significantly improve detection range by roughly 1.5 to 1.7 times. While Uttam itself uses the same technology, the Su-30MKI variant is likely to feature a larger array and higher power output. However, the Uttam radar, which is to be integrated on the Tejas Mk1A, is yet to receive full certification.
It is also learnt that DRDO has been progressing work under the homegrown upgrade programme using internal funding, but substantial financial support, expected only after CCS clearance, is required for full-scale development and integration.
The Su-30MKI upgrade programme was first initiated in 2006 and has since faced prolonged delays due to negotiations over cost, technology transfer and indigenous content with Russia. It received Acceptance of Necessity in November 2023 but is yet to secure a final CCS approval. If cleared soon and timelines hold, the IAF is likely to begin receiving fully upgraded, indigenously modernised Su-30MKIs only from around 2033–34.