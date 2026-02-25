BMC plans entertainment tax, higher premiums, and lottery-linked tenement sales in 2026-27 budget

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday tabled its Rs 80,952.56 crore annual budget for the financial year 2026-27, marking an 8.77% increase over the 2025-26 budget estimate of Rs 74,427.41 crore. This is the first time in four years that the BMC has presented its budget.

In the recent BMC elections, the BJP secured a majority with 89 seats, while its ally, Shiv Sena, won 29 seats out of the 227-member BMC. The BMC has proposed levying an entertainment tax. According to the budget, the proposal for the entertainment tax will be submitted to the state Urban Development Department, after which it will be implemented.

Additionally, the BMC has increased the premium for Additional Floor Space Index (AFSI) or Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) from 5% to 7.5% for residential projects and from 10% to 12.5% for commercial redevelopment in the city. This move is expected to increase the BMC’s revenue by Rs 26 crore annually. The BMC will also develop tenements under the new Development Plan 2036, which will be sold through a lottery system, generating an estimated Rs 300 crore annually.

The budget also highlights the importance of Mumbai’s textile industry, which has been a backbone of the city’s economic growth and socio-cultural development. To preserve this heritage, the BMC has undertaken the restoration of India United Mills No. 2 & 3 and the development of a 44,000 sq. meter museum by adaptively reusing the existing mill structures post-restoration. An agency has been appointed to execute and maintain this project for 20 years under Corporate Social Responsibility, ensuring no financial burden on the BMC. This initiative aims to create a cultural and tourist attraction for both citizens and foreign visitors.